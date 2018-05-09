San Diego Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival preview - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival preview

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mother’s Day is this weekend and what better thing to do with mom than take her to a chocolate festival!

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Chocolate Festival will be May 12th from 9 am to 4:30 pm. 

Guests can enjoy chocolate tastings, demonstrations and even a chocolate fountain!

In addition to countless chocolate, guests can enjoy a street taco, California burrito or loaded fries from Belinda’s food truck.

Entrance to the festival is free with paid admission to the Botanic Garden

Tasting tickets will be sold for $1 each and vendors will provide tasting items ranging from 1-3 tickets.

Kimberly King from San Diego Botanical Garden along with a few of the vendors that will be at the festival joined Morning Extra to give a preview of the amazing chocolate that will be for sale.


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.