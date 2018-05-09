San Diego Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival preview

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mother’s Day is this weekend and what better thing to do with mom than take her to a chocolate festival!

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Chocolate Festival will be May 12th from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Guests can enjoy chocolate tastings, demonstrations and even a chocolate fountain!

Wanna WOW your Mom this year? Bring her out to the Garden this Saturday where we'll have both flowers & chocolate awaiting her!!

Come on out between 9 am - 4:30 pm to see what our 17 different chocolate vendors & 10 different gift vendors have available for you and your Mom :) pic.twitter.com/SZSgJx6URL — SD Botanic Garden (@SDBGarden) May 8, 2018

In addition to countless chocolate, guests can enjoy a street taco, California burrito or loaded fries from Belinda’s food truck.

Entrance to the festival is free with paid admission to the Botanic Garden

Tasting tickets will be sold for $1 each and vendors will provide tasting items ranging from 1-3 tickets.

Kimberly King from San Diego Botanical Garden along with a few of the vendors that will be at the festival joined Morning Extra to give a preview of the amazing chocolate that will be for sale.



