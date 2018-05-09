Suspects in San Diego home-invasion series appear in court - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspects in San Diego home-invasion series appear in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two men suspected in a string of brutal home invasions appeared in court on Wednesday.  

Aaron Rico III and Thomas James Smith are accused of robbing victims at gunpoint and even one sexual assault. 

The two men in court were initially arrested with five other people, but they have all pleaded guilty. 

Rico and Smith are accused of breaking into at least 10 homes in northern San Diego areas like Mira Mesa and Scripps Ranch. 

Law enforcement referred to them as the "Open Door Bandits."  

The home invasions took place in January and February of 2016. 

The two are accused of going into homes through open doors and stealing things like money out of purses and gaming consoles. 

Detectives eventually tied all of the crimes together saying evidence includes DNA found on zip ties, text messages and stolen property. 

Prosecutors say the defendants became more violent with each crime. 

In one case, Smith is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while her children slept in another room. 

Victims are expected to testify during the trial.  

