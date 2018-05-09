Orange Glen High School students create Cravory cookies

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported potential tuberculosis exposure at Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District's El Cajon and Rancho San Diego campuses between Jan. 30 and April 24.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao on Wednesday announced 10 sites for a test program aimed at increasing the use of unmanned aircraft for projects that range from monitoring crops and oil pipelines in North Dakota to applying mosquito-killing treatments in Florida and package deliveries in Tennessee.
Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in an open area off Texas Street and Camino del Rio South, near Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
A short video clip that surfaced on social media Tuesday has launched an internal San Diego County Sheriff's Department review of the actions taken by the deputies during an arrest in Vista.
Summer is on the way and for San Diego youngsters that may mean going to summer camp. But which one?
The nation’s first Kitten Nursery is open for its 10th season and News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you behind the scenes as volunteers and San Diego Humane Society staff members nurse the kittens around the clock.
Escondido's Orange Glen High School's Culinary Arts students competed against each other to create a new cookie flavor for The Cravory.
Come get mug to muzzle on this Mother's Day! Your mom doesn’t want chocolates and flowers this Mother’s Day, she wants to take a selfie with a camel!
San Diego County's registrar put out a call today for hundreds of additional poll workers, especially those who speak multiple languages, for the June 5 primary election.