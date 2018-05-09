Orange Glen High School students create Cravory cookies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Orange Glen High School students create Cravory cookies

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Escondido's Orange Glen High School's Culinary Arts students competed against each other to create a new cookie flavor for The Cravory. 

Uber Eats made the competition possible and the all-new Razzle Dazzle is now on The Cravory menu; Orange Glen High School gets a portion of the proceeds for each cookie sold. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs talks with The Cravory, an Orange Glen teacher and one of the winning team's students to see how beneficial this competition was. She also finds out whether you can still order cookies in time for Mother's Day. 

See the answer and support local students by clicking here.
 

