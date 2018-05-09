Celebrating 80 years: There's really nothing like the Chicken Pie Shop

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is celebrating its 80th anniversary by piling on the food and rolling back their prices.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in North Park where you can loosen your belt on a tight budget.

This Friday and Saturday, the Chicken Pie Shop will thank their customers by offering their chicken pie, gravy and roll for just $3.80.

For information on their other anniversary deals, click here.