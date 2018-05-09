Melissa McCarthy Won #MyFirstHeadshot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Melissa McCarthy Won #MyFirstHeadshot

After James asks Melissa McCarthy about a paparazzi photo of her bargain hunting at the $.99 Cent store for slime materials, he unearths some of Melissa and Chris Parnell's early headshots, including one of Melissa wearing a tiny cowboy hat.

