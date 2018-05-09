San Diego County home sales slightly higher in April than March

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of homes sold in San Diego County rose slight in April, compared to the previous month, according to figures released Wednesday by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.
Single-family home sales rose 4 percent in April, while condominium and townhome sales rose 3 percent, according to the association.
Despite the month-over-month increase, sales during the first four months of the year are still lagging 7 percent behind the same period last year.
"Low inventory continues to create a competitive situation for buyers," association President Steve Fraioli said. "But higher mortgage interest rates are the reality and the trend, so serious buyers will need to be ready with an offer when the opportunity presents itself."
The median price of single-family homes edged up 1 percent from March to April, now standing at $640,000. That's up more than 8 percent from April 2017, according to the association.
Condo and townhome prices rose by 4 percent over the same span, and have reached a record high of $425,000, which is 10 percent higher than a year ago.
A man and woman involved in a domestic dispute were taken into custody in Poway after standoff Wednesday night.
Young people proudly posting vaping videos on social media is a reflection of an alarming trend in American high schools where 1.7 million teens – an estimated eleven percent of all students – are using e-cigarettes.
Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning and San Diego's bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to lift the Padres past the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday night.
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake has struck Northern California above San Francisco but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The city of Encinitas announced Wednesday that it won a public works award for the recently completed $3.9 million lifeguard station at Moonlight Beach.
News 8 has seen cases of vandalism on dockless bikes before but recently, the destruction is being taken to a new level.
For blind dogs who have trouble getting around on their own, a new tool called Muffin's Halo could be a Godsend. The Muffin Halo is named after the pup who inspired it. News 8's Shawn Styles reports on how it works.
Qualcomm Inc. announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors approved a $10 billion stock repurchase authorization that replaces the previous $15 billion stock repurchase program announced in March 2015, which had $1.2 billion of repurchase authority remaining.
For city officials in Lemon Grove, wildfire hazards really get their goat -- or actually, a lot of goats.