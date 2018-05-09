Encinitas wins award for Moonlight lifeguard station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of Encinitas announced Wednesday that it won a public works award for the recently completed $3.9 million lifeguard station at Moonlight Beach.

The Moonlight Beach Marine Safety Center competed against other buildings in the local American Public Works Association chapter's $2 to $5 million budget category.

The two-story station features window-filled walls, a crow's nest and a 360-degree deck offering views of the ocean, beach and B and C streets.

The building serves as a "tool box" for lifeguards because each space serves multiple functions, according to city officials.

The American Public Works Association awards projects based on environmental care, quality control, value engineering, innovation and the degree to which a building enhances a public service or facility, among other things.

Encinitas officials will celebrate the station's grand opening on May 30.