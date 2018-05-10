Man and woman in custody after standoff in Poway

POWAY (NEWS 8) - A man and woman involved in a domestic dispute were taken into custody in Poway after standoff Wednesday night.

The incident began as a domestic dispute between a man who was possible armed with several weapons and woman who were inside the home. Deputies eventually removed one firearm from the home.

Both of those individuals did come out of the home and turned themselves in to police.

A family member told News 8 the domestic dispute began between a divorce couple. According to the family member, the man has a restraining order against his ex-wife.

One home was evacuated as a precaution, but those inhabitants have since been allowed to return.

News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from Poway with the latest information.

Deputies remove firearm from Poway home following standoff earlier this evening. Two people in custody. pic.twitter.com/XoZu5uHTCG — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) May 10, 2018