FDA Crackdown: Vaping exploding in popularity among teens

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Young people proudly posting vaping videos on social media is a reflection of an alarming trend in American high schools where 1.7 million teens – an estimated eleven percent of all students – are using e-cigarettes.

Some students starting as early as middle school.

Zabdi Chavez and David Sanchez are San Diego high school sophomores and also volunteer as youth advocates for change.

According to the two students, vaping has become so widespread among kids, some are even surreptitiously lighting up in class.

How are teachers not noticing?

Newer e-cigarette devices produce very little vapor and many like the Juul resemble a USB flash drive more than a cigarette – making them easy to conceal.

William Perno is a prevention specialist for Say San Diego, or Social Advocates for Youth. He said that e-cigarettes have helped some adult cigarette smokers cut back or quick smoking.

For the youth, it is the exact opposite. There is evidence to show that the use of these vaping devices is pushing them and leading them to tobacco smoking, according to Perno.

The four billion-dollar-a-year vaping industry is also coming under fire for creating e-cigarette products that the FDA has said clearly appeals to young people – including candy-like packaging for e-liquids. These include faux juice boxes to vanilla wafers to lemon twist.

Manuel Andrade with the San Diego Smoke-Free Project said to help prevent teen’s access to these products, his group is pushing for legal legislation.

The vaping industry has denied that it is marketing their products to teens. In fact, Juul Labs recently announced it will spend $30 million on a campaign to combat underage vaping in response to the FDA’s crackdown.

It remains to be seen if that campaign will help reverse the explosion in teen e-cigarette use.

JUUL Labs sent News 8 the following statement:

“Our company’s mission is to eliminate cigarettes and help the more than one billion smokers worldwide switch to a better alternative. At the same time, we are committed to deterring young people, as well as adults who do not currently smoke, from using our products. We cannot be more emphatic on this point: No young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL. “We want to work with lawmakers, FDA, parents, educators and community leaders to address underage use. Under the guidance of tobacco control experts and public officials led by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, we’ve committed $30 million to independent research, youth and parent education and prevention, and community engagement. We want to be part of the solution in helping to keep JUUL out of the hands of young people.”

Tony Abboud, Executive Director of VTA sent News 8 the following statement: