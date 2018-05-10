San Diego's tallest, fastest coaster debuts at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There's a new wild ride in town and SeaWorld is calling it EEl-ectrifying.

The much-anticipated Electric Eel, San Diego’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, launched at SeaWorld Thursday.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs took a ride with lucky viewer, Ellex King from the East Village, who won a ride on CBS News 8 for the first time.

This new coaster will EELectrify even the bravest thrill seekers, making them feel like an eel as they slither and dart around the track. It's the only ride with an upside-down view of Mission Bay.

It propels riders forward and backward as they speed through the ride’s station at more than 60 mph in seconds.



Riders then rocket skyward nearly 150 feet to brave an inverted “heartline” roll and a twisting loop for an exciting feeling of airtime.

The Electric Eel area also features an interactive learning experience called Mission: Deep Discovery.

It's a habitat with mysterious moray eels, which was opened as part of the new Ocean Explorer attraction in summer 2017.

