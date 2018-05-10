Housing advocates call on MTS to provide affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Circulate San Diego officials and other housing advocates call on San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Thursday to allow the development of underused parking lots into affordable housing units.



A report was released last month by Circulate San Diego estimating MTS has nearly 60 acres of property that can be converted into more than 8,000 apartment or condo units near trolley and bus stops.



The nonprofit, which advocates for sustainable growth and green transportation, recommended 3,000 of the hypothetical units be reserved for affordable housing.



The report analyzed parking lots near 14 stations and found that six are at least half empty on average. Lots are mostly located in eastern San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.



The number of homes sold in San Diego County slightly went up in April, compared to the previous month. That’s according to a report by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.



Despite the increase over the past few months, they say sales during the first four months of the year are still lagging 7 percent behind the same period last year creating a competitive situation for buyers.



The median price of single-family homes edged up 1 percent from March to April, now standing at $640,000. That's up more than 8 percent from April.



Condo and townhome prices rose by 4 percent over the same span, and have reached a record high of $425,000, which is 10 percent higher than a year ago.



Circulate San Diego Executive Director Colin Parent will be joined at a news conference by representatives from Habitat for Humanity, the San Diego Housing Federation and the San Diego County Building and Construction Trades Council.