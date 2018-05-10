Housing advocates call on MTS to provide affordable housing

San Diego Police received a 911 call, 6:30 Tuesday morning regarding a male who was down in the 1600 block of Logan Ave.
An Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who was sitting on the tracks early Thursday morning in Encinitas, authorities said.
Need something to do before Mother’s day? How about checking out some classic cars all while raising money for great causes.
Circulate San Diego officials and other housing advocates call on San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Thursday to allow the development of underused parking lots into affordable housing units.
There's a new wild ride in town and SeaWorld is calling it EEl-ectrifying. The much-anticipated Electric Eel, San Diego’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, launched at SeaWorld Thursday.
A man and woman involved in a domestic dispute were taken into custody in Poway following a 90-minute standoff with authorities Wednesday night.
Early morning low clouds will make way for sunny skies Thursday. Temperatures will cool to below normal on Friday.
Young people proudly posting vaping videos on social media is a reflection of an alarming trend in American high schools where 1.7 million teens – an estimated eleven percent of all students – are using e-cigarettes.
Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning and San Diego's bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to lift the Padres past the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday night.
A magnitude-4.2 earthquake has struck Northern California above San Francisco but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.