Celebrate Mom with a spa-ahhhh day this Mother's Day

‘Mother’s Day’ and ‘Spa day’ are synonymous for making your mother dearest feel her best.

There are so many ways to spoil Mom with a custom spa treatment, and – good news! -- not all of them require an actual visit to the spa. Break out the essential oils, light a few candles, and sip on some 'spa water' in the comfort of your own home. More tips on bringing the spa home are right here.

If Mom is in the mood to spend the day at the spa, why not treat her to brunch followed by a relaxing, rejuvenating afternoon being pampered? Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa is putting together a special Mother’s Day Brunch from 10am-3pm. For reservations, call 619-522-3150.

After brunch, head over to The Spa at Coronado Island where they will be featuring a Rose Collagen Facial and a Lemongrass Peppermint Massage. After her treatment, Mom can enjoy a glass of Rosé. For appointments, call 619.522.3043.