Cars for causes: Over the Hill Gang Streak Car Show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Need something to do before Mother’s Day? How about checking out some classic cars all while raising money for great causes.

The Over the Hill Gang Car Club’s 45th Annual Streak Show will be at Campland on the Bay in Mission Bay from May 11th to May 13th.

The show will feature over 250 vehicles most of them pre 1959 that have been restored or in original condition.

In addition to hundreds of beautiful cars there will be a large raffle with hundreds of prizes with all the proceeds benefiting four local charities: Final Honor, Freedom Station, San Diego Police Officers Association/Widows and Orphans and San Diego Firefighters.

Some members of the Over the Hill Gang along with some of the charity beneficiaries joined Morning Extra to talk about the cool activities at the show.

Want more information on the club and the event? Click here.