San Diego Padres players help military kids create Mother's Day cards

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — USAA recently teamed with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego USO to help local military kids create special cards for Mother's Day.

30 San Diego military kids spent the day with Padres players Adam Cimber, Hunter Renfroe, and Cory Spangenberg making cards to give their moms this Sunday.

Families who attended the card-making event also received tickets to the Padres home game on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the Padres and USAA also plan to honor all military mom in attendance and thank them for all they do.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. with the Padres taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.