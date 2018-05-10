MTS: Electric, zero emissions buses coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of six 40-foot electric buses from New Flyer and options to purchase nine depot chargers.
The total cost is estimated to be $6 million and the buses are expected to arrive in mid-summer 2019.
"This is a major milestone for MTS," said MTS Board Chair Georgette Gómez. "These buses will serve as the benchmark of MTS' zero-emissions bus pilot program and continue moving the agency toward operating the cleanest possible bus fleet."
According to MTS, the buses will be used on existing routes throughout San Diego for a period of two years. In that time period, MTS will be able to analyze vehicle performance, challenges and capabilities.
The new electric buses will have a maximum range of 150-200 miles. The buses are equipped with 480 KW of stored energy and will be charged through individual depot chargers at MTS' operating facility.
The buses will have many modern amenities including the newest onboard video surveillance systems, enhanced wheelchair restraint systems with forward-facing safety barriers for improved safety, electric air conditioning and engine coolant systems.
Six of the depot chargers will be installed at the Imperial Avenue Division as the primary operating facility for the zero-emissions bus pilot program. The three additional chargers will be installed at the other fixed route operating facilities to allow testing and provide continuity of service as the pilot program progresses.
