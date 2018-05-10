Why they call a San Diego man 'Mr. Safety'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Navigating a trash truck through San Diego's congested streets can be a game of inches. So, imagine the odds of a driver having zero accidents since 1989.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Mount Hope to meet the city and nation's top driver, Roger Bronner.

Roger says he hopes to retire in about three years and enjoy his free time traveling.

