Why they call a San Diego man 'Mr. Safety' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Why they call a San Diego man 'Mr. Safety'

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Navigating a trash truck through San Diego's congested streets can be a game of inches. So, imagine the odds of a driver having zero accidents since 1989.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Mount Hope to meet the city and nation's top driver, Roger Bronner.

Roger says he hopes to retire in about three years and enjoy his free time traveling.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.