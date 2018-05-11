Gayle King Is Ready To Cover The Royal Wedding - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gayle King Is Ready To Cover The Royal Wedding

Posted: Updated:

'Note to Self' author and 'CBS This Morning' host Gayle King is looking forward to covering the royal marriage of Meghan Markle and 'grown ass man' Prince Harry.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.