One hurt, 2 dogs killed, 4 units destroyed in Santee apartment complex fire

SANTEE (NEWS 8) - An apartment complex fire destroyed at least four units, killed two Chihuahuas and left one person injured Thursday night in Santee.

The apartment fire happened on the 10400 block of Mast Boulevard.

According to Melanie Jeracez, an apartment complex resident, the resident in the unit where the fire apparently started refused to leave - staying behind to search for his two Chihuahuas.

Another neighbor had to pull the victim, who suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, over the bannister to safety.

The bomb arson unit is investigating to determine the cause.

Several apartments also had to be evacuated.

Fire investigators are investigating the cause the of the blaze.

The Red Cross was called in to help assist displaced residents.