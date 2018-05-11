Brush fire breaks out in Alpine, possibly due to a plane crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire breaks out in Alpine, possibly due to a plane crash

Posted: Updated:

JULIAN (NEWS 8) – A three to four acre vegetation fire broke out Thursday night in Alpine.

The fire broke out near Volcan Mountain and has a slow rate of spread.

The fire is in an area that is steep and inaccessible to ground resources, but with no homes in the area immediately threatened, crews will keep an eye on it overnight and assess the scene in the morning.

The Sheriff’s Department told News 8 early calls suggested a plane crash may have caused the fire – information that will be confirmed at daylight.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.