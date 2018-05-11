Brush fire breaks out in Alpine, possibly due to a plane crash

Ahead of the busy summer season, the City of San Diego is working on an emergency ordinance that would ban dockless motorized scooters on the heavily trafficked Mission Beach boardwalk.
Imperial Beach residents on Thursday met with the city about a new bike path they said has peddled in nothing but trouble.
An apartment complex fire destroyed at least four units, killed two Chihuahuas and left one person injured Thursday night in Santee.
After a contentious standoff between the state and federal government, California National Guard troops started training Thursday with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to be camera operators, radio dispatchers, and to fill other support roles.
San Diegans, look out! A sudden increase in rattlesnake bites has triggered a statewide alert as the warm weather draws out rattlesnakes. News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Harbison Canyon with advice from a local snake wrangler on what you should do if you see one and if it attacks.
Navigating a trash truck through San Diego's congested streets can be a game of inches. So, imagine the odds of a driver having zero accidents since 1989.
The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of six 40-foot electric buses from New Flyer and options to purchase nine depot chargers.
There's a new wild ride in town and SeaWorld is calling it EEL-ectrifying. The opening of the ride comes as the theme park reports a bump in attendance. But will this be enough to fix the park's tarnished image?