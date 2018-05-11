Watch Live: USS Dewey and Sterett return to San Diego after deployment

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

SAN DIEGO - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Dewey and USS Sterett return to San Diego following a 90-day deployment to the East Sea, Philippine Sea, and Western Pacific.



While deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet, the ships and crews, assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, joined the Wasp Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) enhancing the capabilities of the "Up-Gunned ESG."



Dewey and Sterett operated together to bring additional weapons capabilities to the traditional ESG. While on station, they joined the Wasp ESG for integrated operations in support of the Amphibious Readiness Group.



Under the operational control of U.S. 7th Fleet, Dewey conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation activities. Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35, Det. 2 was embarked on Dewey during the deployment and helped complete multi-warfare missions, including search and rescue operations and high-end maritime warfare scenarios.



Guided-missile destroyers are multi-mission ships with air warfare, submarine warfare, and surface warfare capabilities, designed to operate independently or with carrier strike groups, surface action groups or amphibious ready groups.



Dewey and Sterett are homeported in San Diego and are part of Naval Surface Forces and U.S. 3rd Fleet.



U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy.