Chula Vista sales tax would expand Police & Fire Departments

Firefighters have found debris at the site of a roughly 10-acre wildfire burning in Ranchita, northeast of Julian, a sheriff's lieutenant says.
Looking for something special to do with mom this weekend? How about taking her out to North Park for the 22nd Annual Festival of Arts in North Park!
A San Diego firefighter was hospitalized and released Friday morning after being shocked by an electrified fence while battling a blaze in Barrio Logan, authorities said.
A drunk motorist who fatally struck a Lyft driver tending to a sick passenger on a freeway shoulder must stand trial for a second time on murder and manslaughter charges after a first trial ended with a hung jury, a judge ruled Friday.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Dewey and USS Sterett return to San Diego following a 90-day deployment to the East Sea, Philippine Sea, and Western Pacific.
In April 2002, Gabriela "Gaby'' Gonzalez of Chula Vista disappeared. She said she was meeting her boyfriend but she never returned. Did she run away or was she murdered?
An apartment complex fire destroyed at least four units, killed two Chihuahuas and left one person injured Thursday night in Santee.
Ahead of the busy summer season, the City of San Diego is working on an emergency ordinance that would ban dockless motorized scooters on the heavily trafficked Mission Beach boardwalk.