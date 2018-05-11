Chula Vista sales tax would expand Police & Fire Departments

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Public safety is a concern for many residents and city leaders in Chula Vista. The city is pushing Measure A to help with the police/fire department staffing shortage.

In the meantime, community leaders in Chula Vista have come together to discuss public safety amid this staffing crisis.

This Saturday, Councilmember Steve Padilla, Fire Chief Jim Geering and Police Chief Phil Collum will hold a public forum on the state of public safety in Chula Vista.

Not everyone is thrilled about the idea of Measure A, which would raise Chula Vista’s sales tax from 8.25 percent to 8.75 percent.

Last week the County Supervisor, District Attorney, Mayor of Tijuana and other members of the region's political establishment entered Chula Vista City Hall for the state of the city address and staged their resistance.

They feel Chula Vista residents are already taxed enough and say they don’t trust that the tax revenues raised by the measure will go to public safety.

In order for measure a to pass it needs more than 50 percent of the vote in the June election. If it passes, the money will go toward the general fund, which is used to pay for various city services.The city had the option of proposing a special tax, which would have required the money to be spent on a specific purpose like public safety, but that would've required a two-thirds vote.

The forum will be held at Veterans Park Community Center on May 12th from 10am to noon.

785 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911-6995