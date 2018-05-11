Electrified chain link fence injures firefighter in Barrio Logan

AN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego firefighter was hospitalized and released Friday morning after being shocked by an electrified fence while battling a blaze in Barrio Logan, authorities said.
Flames were reported around 10 p.m. Thursday at an abandoned building on National Avenue near 27th Street and the Interstate 5 overpass, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Nobody was inside the building when crews arrived and began battling the blaze.
Firefighters knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, but at one point a chain-link fence at the back of the property became electrified because of how close it was to a power box, Munoz said.
Investigators were unable to determine what sparked the fire, which caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage to the structure and $5,000 of damage to the contents of the building.
