What you need to know for a secure password

This is sponsored content and was provided by Coleman University.
With all of the various social media platforms, mailing lists, and online shopping available, many online users have become accustomed to using the same set of passwords for their accounts. That practice is dangerous, and can lead to even more security issues in the future. To help you become more cyber-secure, we have compiled a list of the top 5 best practices for creating a strong digital password.
It is important to be as proactive as possible online when it comes to protecting your information. Take a moment today to think about all of the passwords that you are currently using, or need to remember, and determine if they meet the necessary requirements for proper security. If not use these tips to help you create a more secure password, and use them to create better passwords in the future.
As part of Operation Guardian Support, the U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector welcomed 108 California National Guard personnel who started training last week.
Four off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines hiking in Los Angeles County drew praise Monday for happening upon an ailing hiker and carrying him to where a helicopter could airlift him to a hospital.
On Wednesday, military veterans and active duty members will come together to share ideas and inspiration at a conference called Clever Talks.
A special Mother's Day treat was served up Sunday for dozens of local military moms. Instead of breakfast in bed, they were all treated to a complimentary Mother's Day brunch with their families at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Dewey and USS Sterett return to San Diego following a 90-day deployment to the East Sea, Philippine Sea, and Western Pacific.
Two American aircraft carriers warships returned to San Diego Monday following separate seven-month deployments.
Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, a non-profit organization serving ill and injured warriors, broke ground on a second transitional housing facility in San Diego Wednesday.