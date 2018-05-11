Secrets from the Sleep Whisperer: How to get a great night's sleep

Ah yes, the ever-elusive good night’s sleep. For over 70 million Americans, a full night of rejuvenating rest is hard to come by.
Fortunately, internationally recognized sleep expert Dr. Christopher Winter, MD, shares the latest studies, technology and science that can help you get a good night’s sleep tonight. Dr. Winter has several tips, tricks, and new insights that can help you discover why you’re not getting the rest that you should. For instance, studies have shown that two 8 oz. glasses of tart cherry juice per day can potentially add as much as 84 minutes of total sleep time to your night.
Dubbed “The Sleep Whisperer” by 'Huffington Post' co-founder Arianna Huffington, Dr. Winter is a board-certified and internationally recognized sleep medicine specialist, as well as a board-certified neurologist. His best-selling book, 'The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How To Fix It' has been sold all over the world and truly highlights his unique way of explaining sleep.
It’s more than just a dark room and a comfortable bed. From dietary choices that can help lull you into submission to proper ways to calm your racing mind, Dr. Winter's tips will have you sawing logs in no time. Sweet dreams!
