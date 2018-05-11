Echosmith shows off new single in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - News 8 Morning Extra viewers got a huge treat Friday morning when multi-platinum alt-pop trio, Echosmith joined the show.

Sydney, Noah and Graham Sierota along with guitarist, Jacob Evergreen stopped by the studio to play their brand new single, Over My Head.

we’re going all the way up ?? pic.twitter.com/5mCPME2vzC — ECHOSMITH (@echosmith) May 5, 2018

The group known for their mega-hit, Cool Kids, will play Friday night at the Music Box before heading out on their North American headline tour next month. Tickets are still available for Friday’s show. Get them here.

A post shared by echosmith (@echosmith) on May 7, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

Check out Echosmith’s latte art-inspired lyric video



