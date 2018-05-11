Echosmith shows off new single in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Echosmith shows off new single in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - News 8 Morning Extra viewers got a huge treat Friday morning when multi-platinum alt-pop trio, Echosmith joined the show.

Sydney, Noah and Graham Sierota along with guitarist, Jacob Evergreen stopped by the studio to play their brand new single, Over My Head.

The group known for their mega-hit, Cool Kids, will play Friday night at the Music Box before heading out on their North American headline tour next month. Tickets are still available for Friday’s show. Get them here

A post shared by echosmith (@echosmith) on

Check out Echosmith’s latte art-inspired lyric video


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.