Zoo Day: Echidnas

News 8 Morning Extra viewers got a huge treat Friday morning when multi-platinum alt-pop trio, Echosmith joined the show.
San Diego’s annual Gator By The Bay, the largest, most-authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival this side of the bayou, will be held at Spanish Landing Park on beautiful San Diego Bay.
Firefighters have found debris at the site of a roughly 10-acre wildfire burning in Ranchita, northeast of Julian, a sheriff's lieutenant says.
Looking for something special to do with mom this weekend? How about taking her out to North Park for the 22nd Annual Festival of Arts in North Park!
A San Diego firefighter was hospitalized and released Friday morning after being shocked by an electrified fence while battling a blaze in Barrio Logan, authorities said.
A drunk motorist who fatally struck a Lyft driver tending to a sick passenger on a freeway shoulder must stand trial for a second time on murder and manslaughter charges after a first trial ended with a hung jury, a judge ruled Friday.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Dewey and USS Sterett return to San Diego following a 90-day deployment to the East Sea, Philippine Sea, and Western Pacific.