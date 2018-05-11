Zoo Day: Echidnas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Echidnas are found in Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea.

Their body is muscular with broad, powerful feet primarily used for digging. Each foot has three to five strong claws.

They possess long, sticky tongues covered in mucus from enlarged salivary glands. Their quills work as camouflage, similar to a porcupine, but not as sharp.

Echidnas feed on termites, ants and other insects. The echidna is a nocturnal, egg laying mammal.

It is the most primitive mammal in the world. The female rolls its eggs into her pouch to incubate it.

Visiting CBS News 8 to tell us more and explain is Lisa Wilson, from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.