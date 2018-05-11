Residents in Rancho Bernardo try to save coyote caught in trash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Rancho Bernardo coyote is in need of assistance after getting its neck stuck in plastic tubing.



Catching the animal to get her some help has been a neighborhood effort.



CBS News 8's Shannon Handy spoke with Katie Ryan at her home in Rancho Bernardo. She says she's an animal advocate herself and is very concerned.



"I was horrified absolutely horrified. I couldn't image how in the world that would have happened," Katie said.



A group called The Fund for Animals lent her a trap, but so far she's had no luck catching the coyote.

Katie was able to capture video of the coyote walking around in her neighborhood.

Video footage of a coyote with its neck stuck in plastic tubing walking around in Rancho Bernardo (Courtesy: Katie Ryan).

In the video you can see the coyote walk by with a black tube around its neck.

Katie says it appears to be landscape tubing and that it's been stuck on the coyote for nearly a month.



She has spoken to Fish and Wildlife, but says they want to wait until June to step in since it appears as though the coyote is still nursing.



"I understand their mentality, but I think it's time. I think they need to act now." Katie said.



Katie says the coyote has cuts and is bleeding and it's difficult to see the animal walk by her almost every day.

CBS News 8 has reached out to Fish and Wildlife to see what they have to say about the case.