Residents in Rancho Bernardo try to save coyote caught in trash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Rancho Bernardo coyote is in need of assistance after getting its neck stuck in plastic tubing.
Catching the animal to get her some help has been a neighborhood effort.
CBS News 8's Shannon Handy spoke with Katie Ryan at her home in Rancho Bernardo. She says she's an animal advocate herself and is very concerned.
"I was horrified absolutely horrified. I couldn't image how in the world that would have happened," Katie said.
A group called The Fund for Animals lent her a trap, but so far she's had no luck catching the coyote.
Katie was able to capture video of the coyote walking around in her neighborhood.
Video footage of a coyote with its neck stuck in plastic tubing walking around in Rancho Bernardo (Courtesy: Katie Ryan).
In the video you can see the coyote walk by with a black tube around its neck.
Katie says it appears to be landscape tubing and that it's been stuck on the coyote for nearly a month.
She has spoken to Fish and Wildlife, but says they want to wait until June to step in since it appears as though the coyote is still nursing.
"I understand their mentality, but I think it's time. I think they need to act now." Katie said.
Katie says the coyote has cuts and is bleeding and it's difficult to see the animal walk by her almost every day.
CBS News 8 has reached out to Fish and Wildlife to see what they have to say about the case.
News 8 Morning Extra viewers got a huge treat Friday morning when multi-platinum alt-pop trio, Echosmith joined the show.
Echidnas are found in Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea. Their body is muscular with broad, powerful feet primarily used for digging.
San Diego’s annual Gator By The Bay, the largest, most-authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival this side of the bayou, will be held at Spanish Landing Park on beautiful San Diego Bay.
Firefighters have found debris at the site of a roughly 10-acre wildfire burning in Ranchita, northeast of Julian, a sheriff's lieutenant says.
Looking for something special to do with mom this weekend? How about taking her out to North Park for the 22nd Annual Festival of Arts in North Park!
A San Diego firefighter was hospitalized and released Friday morning after being shocked by an electrified fence while battling a blaze in Barrio Logan, authorities said.
A drunk motorist who fatally struck a Lyft driver tending to a sick passenger on a freeway shoulder must stand trial for a second time on murder and manslaughter charges after a first trial ended with a hung jury, a judge ruled Friday.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Dewey and USS Sterett return to San Diego following a 90-day deployment to the East Sea, Philippine Sea, and Western Pacific.