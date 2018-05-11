Chicken Pie Shop: Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It has been a San Diego landmark for comfort food for 80 years.

The family owned San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is one of the oldest restaurants in San Diego.

To celebrate 80 years of business, Chicken Pie is cutting back prices as a special thank you to customers this weekend.

It has been serving comfort food since 1938, when it first opened in downtown and meals were only 99-cents.

It then moved to Hillcrest and finally to its current location in North Park.

As a special thank you to all of its loyal customers, the restaurant is offering a buy one chicken pie dinner and get one half-off, or you can get a chicken pie, gravy and roll for $3.80.

The special deal is for two days only, Friday and Saturday.

One of San Diego’s oldest restaurants has been serving up the same tried-and-true chicken pie for 80 years. Not that many restaurants can say they have survived 8 decades. I think I know why people keep coming back! @cbs8 #sandiegochickenpieshop #80yearanniversary pic.twitter.com/PIGKDttId1 — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) May 11, 2018

