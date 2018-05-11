Picture This: Travis Burke's ultimate adventure van giveaway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Some people might think to themselves ‘if only I could start my life all over again.’

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Carlsbad with a contest that is offering one lucky person the change of a lifetime.

Oceanside photographer Travis Burke is giving away his van and $6,000 in gear for an opportunity of a lifetime.

To enter to win Travis’s Ultimate Story Teller Contest, applications must be submitted by the end of the month of May.

