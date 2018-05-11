Picture This: Travis Burke's ultimate adventure van giveaway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Picture This: Travis Burke's ultimate adventure van giveaway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Some people might think to themselves ‘if only I could start my life all over again.’

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Carlsbad with a contest that is offering one lucky person the change of a lifetime.

Oceanside photographer Travis Burke is giving away his van and $6,000 in gear for an opportunity of a lifetime. 

To enter to win Travis’s Ultimate Story Teller Contest, applications must be submitted by the end of the month of May.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

