Protesters want SeaWorld to "empty the tanks"

In this Nov. 30, 2006, file photo, a young girl watches through the glass as a killer whale passes by while swimming in a display tank at SeaWorld, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Saturday, dozens of rallies will be held around the world to call on SeaWorld to "empty the tanks."

Protesters will demand the SeaWorld ends its practice of holding killer whales in captivity at its theme parks.

Earlier this week, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Corp. spiked Tuesday after the company announced a 15 percent jump in attendance during the first quarter. The company also reported a revenue increase of $30.8 million since the first quarter of 2017.

Also this week, SeaWorld opened the much-anticipated Electric Eel, San Diego's tallest and fastest roller coaster.

In 2016 as part of its comeback plan, the company announced it would end orca breeding and changed its shows to emphasize education and natural behavior over flashy lights and loud music.

Saturday’s empty tank protest will take place in over 22 countries, including South Africa, Mexico and China.

