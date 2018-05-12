Police make arrest in Mountain View double murder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man has been arrested in connection to an apparent walk-up attack that left two men in their 30s fatally shot last weekend, police said.

Shannon Bryant, 29, was being held without bail on suspicion of first- degree murder. He's believed to have shot Tony Jackson, 33, and Robert Brown, 37, at Mountain View Park on Sunday, San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Police responded to a report of gunfire at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Park, located near the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and 40th Street in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Responding officers discovered the two victims with gunshot wounds to their chests, Dupree said at the time. They were both taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Detectives said the victims were standing in the 500 block of South 40th St., when the attacker walked up to the two men and started shooting, Dupree said.

RELATED COVERAGE