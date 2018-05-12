Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in San Diego County

Two adults are dead and seven children are injured after their car rolled on Interstate 8 in El Centro.
A fire apparently sparked by a nighttime plane crash near Volcan Mountain on Thursday inched closer to containment Saturday.
With summer approaching after a dryer-than-normal winter, Cal Fire will suspend all outdoor residential burn permits in its jurisdiction in San Diego County starting Monday.
Kevin Towers, the former San Diego Padres scout and executive, will be posthumously inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony Saturday.
A Vista man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for posing as a teenage girl to get inappropriate photographs from children.
Cool and cloudy through the weekend. Temperatures return to near normal Sunday, steady through early next week as low pressure weakens.
A man has been arrested in connection to an apparent walk-up attack that left two men in their 30s fatally shot last weekend, police said.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1 cent today to $3.712, its highest amount since August 2015.