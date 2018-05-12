Woman struck, killed by classmate on San Marcos sidewalk - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman struck, killed by classmate on San Marcos sidewalk

SAN MARCOS (NEWS 8/CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in San Marcos Saturday.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on East Mission Road near Mulberry Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The female, senior at Mission Hills High School was walking on the sidewalk when a car driven by a sophomore jumped the curb and hit the woman then crashed into a wall.

The girl died at the scene and her identity was not immediately released.  

The driver was not seriously injured, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the crash to call the Sheriff's Department at (760) 510-5295.

