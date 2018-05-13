Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles East County

A swarm of small earthquakes continued Sunday in the Imperial Valley, as a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit the area.
The weather remained cool and cloudy through the weekend. Temperatures were expected return to near normal Sunday and remain steady through early next week as low pressure weakens.
A fire apparently sparked by a nighttime plane crash near Volcan Mountain in North County was 100 percent contained by a line of cleared vegetation Sunday, authorities said.
Two adults are dead and seven children are injured after their car rolled on Interstate 8 in El Centro.
A fire apparently sparked by a nighttime plane crash near Volcan Mountain on Thursday inched closer to containment Saturday.
With summer approaching after a dryer-than-normal winter, Cal Fire will suspend all outdoor residential burn permits in its jurisdiction in San Diego County starting Monday.
Kevin Towers, the former San Diego Padres scout and executive, will be posthumously inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony Saturday.