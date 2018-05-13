Local military moms honored in Carlsbad for Mother's Day

A vehicle came within feet of colliding with a building in Santee just before noon on Sunday injuring the driver and causing several businesses to remain closed, according to authorities.
A fire apparently sparked by a nighttime plane crash near Volcan Mountain in North County was 100 percent contained by a line of cleared vegetation Sunday, authorities said.
The weather remained cool and cloudy through the weekend. Temperatures were expected return to near normal Sunday and remain steady through early next week as low pressure weakens.
A special Mother's Day treat was served up Sunday for dozens of local military moms. Instead of breakfast in bed, they were all treated to a complimentary Mother's Day brunch with their families at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa.
Officials on Sunday confirmed that three people died in a plane crash that started a wildfire near Volcan Mountain.
A swarm of small earthquakes continued Sunday in the Imperial Valley, as a magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit the area.
Two adults are dead and seven children are injured after their car rolled on Interstate 8 in El Centro.