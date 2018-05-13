Local military moms honored in Carlsbad for Mother's Day

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) — A special Mother's Day treat was served up Sunday for dozens of local military moms.

Instead of breakfast in bed, they were all treated to a complimentary Mother's Day brunch with their families at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa.

"It means so much because a lot of the husbands are here," said military mom and wife Chantal Ariosta. "They just got back, so it's nice they wanted to say, 'thank you' for the moms, because a lot of times we're the ones trying to support them."

Ariosta was part of a group of military mothers who were treated to a special day.

"The moms who take care of the kids while we're all deployed, during training and everything like that - they do a lot of work," said Family Readiness Officer at Camp Pendleton Staff Sergeant Matthew Boulden. "They handle a lot of stress [and] some of them go to school, some of them work full-time jobs."

For Ariosta, the day was even more special because her husband - a Navy corpsman - just got back from a months-long training assignment and in a few months is set to leave on an even longer deployment.

"It's definitely hard with deployments, especially for how long they're gone - and holidays too," said Chantal. "It's hard, especially explaining to the kids why they're gone."

But the military wives definitely aren't the only moms making a sacrifice.

There are also those who have the tough task of leaving their families in order to serve.

"It is even more difficult for them, honestly because they have to train, maintain their fitness and, at the same time, they still have to be a mom and they still have to take care of the home," said Staff Sergeant Boulden. "And then they go off and fight for our country."

But on Sunday the families weren't focusing on the sacrifices of military life, instead celebrating the special moments it's helped create.

"With them leaving again very soon, it's been an absolute treat," said Ariosta.

RELATED COVERAGE