The Lean Meme Cuisine: Millennial mealtime inspiration

Jason Wong is a millennial, social media influencer, and the man who built a meme empire through social media. He now runs a multi-million dollar company, Dank Tank, a company built primarily around memes.

Dank Tank’s new product, The Lean Meme Cuisine Cookbook, caters to the latest trend of cooking at home with meme-inspired recipes from professional chefs. Three professional chefs who were featured on the Food Network and notable media outlets are Nguyen Tran, Joanne Chung, and Jay Chang crafted every dish with inspirations from the most iconic memes that we all love and enjoy.

The meme cookbook features dishes such as the Idiot Sandwich, Roast Red Bone BBQ Pork, Trump Orange Chicken, and many more delicious recipes that you can make at home.

Bon Appétit!