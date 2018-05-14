Conference for veterans and active duty military coming up in Sa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Conference for veterans and active duty military coming up in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Wednesday, military veterans and active duty members will come together to share ideas and inspiration at a conference called Clever Talks.

Founder Chris Soriano and veteran business owner Andrew Beltran stopped by Morning extra to talk about the event.

