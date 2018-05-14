High-flying entertainment at the airport - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High-flying entertainment at the airport

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With TSA saying the summer travel season will be very busy, The San Diego International Airport hopes to make the experience both smooth and entertaining for everyone. 

In 2016, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s Performing Arts Residency program began. 

People flying in and out of San Diego are seeing theatre acts from local performers. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows you how Astraeus Aerial Dance Theatre is entertaining everyone.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.