Bounce house with child inside rolls onto California highway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bounce house with child inside rolls onto California highway

Posted: Updated:

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a child suffered minor injuries after gusty winds blew a bounce house from a California neighborhood onto a nearby highway.

The San Bernardino Sun reports the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said winds Saturday afternoon blew the bounce house with a 9-year-old child inside from an Adelanto home onto the highway.

The sheriff’s department says the bounce house rolled onto the freeway and struck a vehicle, at which point the child fell out of it.

The child was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

___

Information from: The Sun

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.