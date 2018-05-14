Home Sick: Hidden dangers in your house

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Have you ever wondered if something in your home or workplace could be making you sick?

Environmental lawyer, author and activist Alan Bell survived a medical mystery in which he first thought he'd been poisoned by the mafia, only to discover his office building had made him sick.

Alan has since authored, "Poisoned: How a Crime-Busting Prosecutor Turned his Medical Mystery into a Crusade for Environmental Victims" and he stopped by Morning Extra with information on how to test for common toxins.

Alan says you can buy an inexpensive home-testing kit at places like Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Amazon.com.

These tests can check for mold, radon, carbon monoxide, lead in water, pesticides in water and asbestos.