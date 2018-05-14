Hit-run crash seriously injures bicyclist in South San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 51-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured on Monday in a hit-and-run crash near Otay Valley Regional Park.
The victim was riding to the south in the 300 block of Hollister Street in the Palm City district of southern San Diego when a vehicle hit him from behind shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to police.
Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area, Officer Dino Delimitros said.
Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a broken thighbone and fractured pelvis. His injuries were not considered life- threatening, according to police.
The involved vehicle was only described as "van like," Delimitros said.
Authorities Monday recovered the remains of three victims from amid the wreckage of a plane that crashed and ignited a forest fire last week in a remote and rugged wilderness area near Volcan Mountain.
Charges were dropped Monday against a Vista man who was seen on social media being arrested on a sidewalk area at a condominium complex in Vista by San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Four off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines hiking in Los Angeles County drew praise Monday for happening upon an ailing hiker and carrying him to where a helicopter could airlift him to a hospital.
The deadline to register for the June 5 primary election is a week from Monday, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents.
Grief counselors were made available to students Monday at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos following a weekend crash involving two students that left a teenage girl dead a month shy of graduation.
On Wednesday, military veterans and active duty members will come together to share ideas and inspiration at a conference called Clever Talks.
The Eastern San Diego County Junior Fair (ESDCJF) began in 1947; since then, passionate kids from 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) have been raising animals and taking them to auction.
With TSA saying the summer travel season will be very busy, The San Diego International Airport hopes to make the experience both smooth and entertaining for everyone.
Onshore flow will keep temperatures cool and the marine layer clouds along the coast. Temperatures warm slightly through Tuesday before cooling again.