Hit-run crash seriously injures bicyclist in South San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 51-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured on Monday in a hit-and-run crash near Otay Valley Regional Park.



The victim was riding to the south in the 300 block of Hollister Street in the Palm City district of southern San Diego when a vehicle hit him from behind shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to police.



Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area, Officer Dino Delimitros said.



Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a broken thighbone and fractured pelvis. His injuries were not considered life- threatening, according to police.



The involved vehicle was only described as "van like," Delimitros said.