SD County Registrar of Voters reminder: Deadline nears for June 5 primary registration

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The deadline to register for the June 5 primary election is a week from Monday, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents.



Prospective voters can register at sdvote.com. Those unsure of their registration status can check it at the same website.



"If you've recently moved or changed your name, you'll need to fill out a new registration form," Registrar Michael Vu said. "If you go online, the process is quick, easy and convenient."



Those without computer access can find registration forms at the Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave., or at any public library, post office or DMV office.



The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot, meanwhile, is May 29.



San Diegans will cast primary ballots for four City Council seats, while San Diego County has two supervisor seats up for grabs, and voters will also choose a sheriff, treasurer, assessor and district attorney.



The ballot also includes state legislative races, as well as contests for House of Representatives and Senate seats. An array of challengers are vying for the chance to replace termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown, with the race likely heading to a runoff on Nov. 8.

RELATED COVERAGE