Camp Pendleton Marines help hiker with emergency in LA mountains

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Four off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines hiking in Los Angeles County drew praise Monday for happening upon an ailing hiker and carrying him to where a helicopter could airlift him to a hospital.
The rescue occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday on the roughly five-mile round-trip trail to Switzer Falls in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Altadena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. That's where a hiker reportedly experiencing chest pain placed an emergency call requesting help from the sheriff's department's Montrose search-and-rescue team.
As rescue crews hiked downstream, they encountered the hiker sooner than they expected, thanks to the San Diego County-based Marines.
"Four off-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton had run into the hiker downstream and carried him upstream for a more rapid rescue, hoist and transport," according to a sheriff's statement.
The hiker, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital and was expected to `get well soon," the sheriff's department reported.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted video of the rescue on Facebook, which can be seen below:
From Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles - blind musicians have a special connection to their music that can inspire their listeners.
Authorities Monday recovered the remains of three victims from amid the wreckage of a plane that crashed and ignited a forest fire last week in a remote and rugged wilderness area near Volcan Mountain.
Charges were dropped Monday against a Vista man who was seen on social media being arrested on a sidewalk area at a condominium complex in Vista by San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Four off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines hiking in Los Angeles County drew praise Monday for happening upon an ailing hiker and carrying him to where a helicopter could airlift him to a hospital.
The deadline to register for the June 5 primary election is a week from Monday, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents.
Grief counselors were made available to students Monday at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos following a weekend crash involving two students that left a teenage girl dead a month shy of graduation.
A 51-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured on Monday in a hit-and-run crash near Otay Valley Regional Park.
On Wednesday, military veterans and active duty members will come together to share ideas and inspiration at a conference called Clever Talks.
The Eastern San Diego County Junior Fair (ESDCJF) began in 1947; since then, passionate kids from 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) have been raising animals and taking them to auction.
With TSA saying the summer travel season will be very busy, The San Diego International Airport hopes to make the experience both smooth and entertaining for everyone.