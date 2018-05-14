Padres call up Reyes, whose 14 homers lead all of baseball - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres call up Reyes, whose 14 homers lead all of baseball

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Outfielder Franmil Reyes, whose 14 home runs for Triple-A El Paso lead professional baseball, has been brought by the San Diego Padres to make his major league debut.

The 22-year-old was due to bat sixth and start in right field against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Reyes hit eight homers in a five-game stretch last week.

"I'm a big guy. You guys will see a lot of homers, hopefully," Reyes said.

Reyes isn't considered one of the rebuilding Padres' top 30 prospects. He forced his way up with his play.

"He is a heck of an intriguing young player," general partner Peter Seidler said.

San Diego optioned second baseman Carlos Asuaje to Triple-A. Asuaje had been among the first wave of young players to come up late in the 2016 season.

