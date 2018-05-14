DA: Beware of scams about new medicare cards

A bobcat has been spotted off and on in an unincorporated part of Del Mar, and residents in the neighborhood are now keeping tabs on the furry creature that has been making frequent visits.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board Monday submitted a 60-day notice of intent to sue a federal agency regarding several years of sewage flow from the Tijuana River into U.S. waterways.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan Monday warned the elderly and disabled who receive Medicare benefits to protect themselves from scam artists who may try to obtain their personal identifying information.
John Howard hits the links with a Valhalla High School golfer who recently shot a 59 at Steele Canyon Golf Club. The duo returns to the scene of Cameron Sisk's feat to talk about how he did it.
A local charity is reeling after the theft of donations made to them was discovered Sunday. Essential items intended for refugee families were stolen from a Mission Valley storage unit just days before they were to be delivered.
Almost everyone is on social media these days and while it can be an outlet for good, comments can quickly turn ugly.
From Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles - blind musicians have a special connection to their music that can inspire their listeners.
Authorities Monday recovered the remains of three victims from amid the wreckage of a plane that crashed and ignited a forest fire last week in a remote and rugged wilderness area near Volcan Mountain.
Charges were dropped Monday against a Vista man who was seen on social media being arrested on a sidewalk area at a condominium complex in Vista by San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Four off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines hiking in Los Angeles County drew praise Monday for happening upon an ailing hiker and carrying him to where a helicopter could airlift him to a hospital.