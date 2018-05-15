Amtrak train strikes, kills man in Encinitas

The Surfrider Foundation environmental advocacy group announced Tuesday it also plans to sue a federal agency in response to years of sewage flow from the Tijuana River into U.S. waterways.
Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of setting a a homeless person on fire.
As part of Operation Guardian Support, the U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector welcomed 108 California National Guard personnel who started training last week.
A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a good Samaritan in Ocean Beach last month is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the downtown courthouse.
The ride-hail service Lyft is partnering with officials at Camp Pendleton to launch a service it trumpets as a transit solution for Marines and other personnel on the base and an economic opportunity for military members and their families.
There’s no need to hop all the way across the pond in search of the authentic flavors of England, you can find them right here in San Diego.
The NCIS React team is an elite unit designed to tackle some of the agency’s most dangerous situations and they have a team based in San Diego. We’ll show you what it takes to train with them.
An Amtrak train struck and killed a man Tuesday morning in Encinitas just blocks south of the Encinitas train station, authorities said.
Charges were dropped Monday against a Vista man who was seen on social media being arrested on a sidewalk area at a condominium complex in Vista by San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
A 51-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured on Monday in a hit-and-run crash near Otay Valley Regional Park.