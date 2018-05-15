Mary's Donuts in Santee is open again after car crash closes business

SANTEE (NEWS 8) - A mom-and-pop donut shop in Santee is back open Tuesday, just days after a car crash caused it to close.



A driver came close to smashing into Mary's Donuts on Mother's Day.



A white SUV crashed into a pillar and spun around. It came just inches from hitting the front door of the shop.



The accident happened during what is normally a very busy time of day.



Joel Scalzitti, an employee at the shop, said they're lucky no one was hurt because the mother's day holiday drew an even larger number of customers than usual.



“Luckily there wasn't a big line out front, usually there is -- we were really, really worried. We're really thankful,” employee Joel Scalzitti said.



As for the driver, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies say the man had suffered a medical emergency. He was the only one inside the vehicle. Fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to pull him out. He suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.



No one else was hurt.



The other nearby businesses were closed at the time of the crash and remained closed for the remainder of the day.



A structural engineer was called out to assess the building.

