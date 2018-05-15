Mary's Donuts in Santee is open again after car crash closes business

Park rangers on Tuesday recovered the body of a San Diego man who fell from a cliff at Sequoia National Park last weekend.
News 8 was recently contacted by the mother of a senior at Otay Ranch High School who says the mistake of leaving her son's photo out of the yearbook - and how it's being handled - has been disheartening, leaving her son with anything but good memories.
Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of setting a homeless person on fire.
A man accused in a crash that seriously injured a good Samaritan who was helping two people stranded in a broken-down car in Ocean Beach pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony hit-and-run charge.
WWE superstar Rey Mysterio is teaming up with a local nonprofit to help address homelessness in Barrio Logan. With a controversial storage facility for the homeless set to open next to Our Lady's Elementary School, the wrestler challenged the students to come up with a plan to help end the homeless crisis.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to demolish the downtown Family Court building to make way for an affordable housing project.
Local wildlife rehabilitation groups are dealing with a sudden increase in patients. Noticeably underweight Brown Pelicans are pouring into animal rescue centers, including the one at SeaWorld. News 8 meteorologist Shawn Styles investigates what's behind the recent spike in sick birds.
A mom-and-pop donut shop in Santee is back open Tuesday, just days after a car crash caused it to close.