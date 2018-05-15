Hear ye, hear ye: It's royal wedding time!

Don your fascinator and fire up the tea kettle – the royal wedding is nigh!

While there’s never a wrong time for tea and cake, the impending nuptials of Great Britain’s Prince Harry to American Meghan Markle offers the perfect excuse to go all out. There’s no need to hop all the way across the pond in search of the authentic flavors of England, you can find them right here in San Diego. Both The London Bakery and Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe & Afternoon Tea are both specialize in all things quintessentially British, including the owners themselves.

At The London Bakery in Ramona, you can bring home the freshly baked flavors of England. All of the recipes that British owner Jo uses are steeped in 100-year old family tradition, including tarts, puddings, custards, and cupcakes. In honor of the royal wedding, The London Bakery will be holding a special event, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Celebration, it will run May 16th – 19th from 10am to 4 pm.

Shakespeare’s Corner Shoppe, located in Little Italy, specializes in all things British. Whether you're looking for specific British snack, a spot of tea, or Union Jacks to decorate for your own royal wedding celebration this weekend, this Brit-owned food and gift shop has everything you're looking for. Why not treat yourself to afternoon tea on the patio? Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe will also be running a special event in honor of the royal nuptials that starts this morning and runs through May 20th from 11am to 4pm.