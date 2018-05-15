Superkids fun run to benefit local non-profit, Gently Hugged

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - What is better than dressing as your favorite superhero all while raising money for a great cause?

The local non-profit organization Gently Hugged has partnered with Tomorrow’s Heroes Today to put on the “Super Kids Hero Fun Run” at Poway Community Park. The event will be held on May 20th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The fun run is limited to 100 participants ranging from ages 2-7, plus siblings and parents.

All proceeds from the weekend event will benefit Gently Hugged, a local non-profit who provide newborns in need with clothing, blankets and other items during their first year of life

News 8 Morning Extra was joined by Sarah Reymond, Founder Tomorrow’s Heroes Today, Judy Blackford, President of Gently Hugged along with some "Kid Heroes" to talk about this weekends walk.

Don’t want to walk, but still want to help? Tomorrow’s Heroes Today are looking for volunteers for the run.



