San Diego Taco Fest to serve up San Diego’s best tacos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Tacos, Lucha Libres, and Chihuahuas… Oh my!

One of San Diego’s best festivals will take place this weekend at Waterfront Park, San Diego Taco Fest!

San Diego’s largest Taco Festival will feature more than 30 of San Diego’s best taco restaurants, a fun lineup of concert acts being headlined by Salt-N-Pepa. There will also be live Lucha Libre wrestling matches and a Chihuahua beauty pageant and races!

As if that isn’t enough to do, the festival will also have a margarita bar with a DJ.

The San Diego Taco Fest will serve up the best crafted margaritas in the Milagro Cantina.

Thirsty yet?

Buy Tickets at https://t.co/GnDM7Zqvxr pic.twitter.com/v2I4BpwU5C — San Diego Taco Fest (@sdtacofest) May 14, 2018

VIP tickets for the event are sold out, but you can still get general admission tickets here.

News 8 Morning Extra was joined by Tim Young, San Diego Taco Fest Owner along with some festive Chihuahuas and some of the taco makers to give a glimpse of this weekend’s event.